Activities & Arts: Baltimore Sun’s Best winners

Best Gallery, Museum, Tourist attraction, Wedding venue
American Visionary Art Museum
800 Key Hwy., Baltimore. 410-244-1900. avam.org
Jenenne Whitfield has dubbed American Visionary Art Museum as “the people’s museum.”
The people seem to agree. AVAM has been selected over the years as Baltimore’s Best Museum so many times that the category probably ought to be retired.
“AVAM disrupts the typical museum experience,” said Whitfield, who in September became the second director in the museum’s 28-year history. She succeeded AVAM founder, Rebecca Albin Hoffberger, who retired in April 2022.
“At AVAM, our visitors can get up close and personal with the art,” Whitfield said. “They see how someone can take an everyday useful item like aluminum foil and fashion it into an amazing creative statement.”
AVAM is debuting at least two exhibits in next three months. On July 2, the museum opened “The Secrets Within,” a small solo exhibit of the fiber art of the late Judith Scott. The Ohio-born artist had Down’s Syndrome, was deaf and was nearly mute. That didn’t prevent her from exhibiting internationally.
Then, on Oct. 7, AVAM will open its next yearlong themed exhibit, “If You Build It, They Will Come.” The exhibit takes its title from “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 baseball film starring Kevin Costner.
“What many people don’t know is that the works in our collection come from preexisting art environments,” Whitfield said.
“We’re going to take objects by five or six artists and show the environment in which they were created, whether that was in their backyard or inside an institution.”
For the first time, “If You Build It” is being curated not by an individual but by AVAM’s staff, and is based entirely on objects already in the museum’s collection.
“I am committed to continuing the beautiful work that Rebecca has done,” Whitfield said. “People always tell me that I have big shoes to fill.
“And, I do. But I’m going to step into them and keep walking.”
— Mary Carole McCauley
Bowling: Forest Hill Lanes
Honorable mentions:
Stoneleigh Lanes
Mustang Alley’s Bar, Bowling and Bistro
Parkville Lanes
Casino: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland
Honorable mentions:
Horseshoe Casino Baltimore
Hollywood Casino Perryville
Charity/nonprofit: Chesapeake Bay Association Inc.
Honorable mentions:
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS)
Dede’s Gift Inc.
Maryland Family Network
College/university: Towson University
Honorable mentions:
Harford Community College
University of Maryland, College Park
Loyola University Maryland
Dog park: Bark Social
Honorable mentions:
Patterson Dog Park
Lake Roland Park
Downs Park Dog Beach
Gallery: American Visionary Art Museum
Honorable mentions:
Walters Art Museum
Hamilton Gallery | Hamilton Arts Collective
Horsespirit Arts Gallery
Golf course: Bulle Rock Golf Course
Honorable mentions:
Eagle’s Nest Country Club
Maryland Golf & Country Clubs
Fox Hollow Golf Course
Museum: American Visionary Art Museum
Honorable mentions:
Baltimore Museum of Art
The Walters Art Museum
Baltimore Museum of Industry
Park: Patterson Park
Honorable mentions:
Annie’s Playground
Oregon Ridge Park and Nature Center
Angel Park
Private school: Loyola Blakefield
Honorable mentions:
Calvert Hall College High School
Notre Dame Preparatory School
The John Carroll School
Public school: Baltimore School for the Arts
Honorable mentions:
Harford Technical High School
Baltimore City College
West Towson Elementary School
Suburb: Ellicott City Historic District
Honorable mentions:
Towson
Hampden
Timonium/Haverford
Theater company: Everyman Theatre
Honorable mentions:
Baltimore Center Stage
Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Chesapeake Shakespeare Co. Theater
Tourist attraction: American Visionary Art Museum
Honorable mentions:
The National Aquarium
Ladew Topiary Gardens
Dish Baltimore
The Avenue in Hampden
Wedding venue: American Visionary Art Museum
Honorable mentions:
George Peabody Library
Baltimore Museum of Industry
The Cloisters Castle
