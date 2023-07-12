Activities & Arts: Baltimore Sun’s Best winners

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Baltimore Sun’s readers have voted on what’s the best in the region, from acupuncturist and garden center to wedding venue and bike shop. This year’s winners include people and businesses recognized for outstanding service and customer satisfaction over the last year.

The poll includes nearly 200 categories in six areas — Activities & Arts, Home & Garden, Food & Drink, Lifestyles & Shopping, Personal Services and People & Media. More than 80,000 ballots were cast cultivating a list of your favorite museums, pizza joints, boutiques, TV anchors, radio hosts and more.

The American Visionary Art Museum of Baltimore. - Original Credit: Dan Meyers (HANDOUT)

Best Gallery, Museum, Tourist attraction, Wedding venue

American Visionary Art Museum

800 Key Hwy., Baltimore. 410-244-1900. avam.org

Jenenne Whitfield has dubbed American Visionary Art Museum as “the people’s museum.”

The people seem to agree. AVAM has been selected over the years as Baltimore’s Best Museum so many times that the category probably ought to be retired.

“AVAM disrupts the typical museum experience,” said Whitfield, who in September became the second director in the museum’s 28-year history. She succeeded AVAM founder, Rebecca Albin Hoffberger, who retired in April 2022.

“At AVAM, our visitors can get up close and personal with the art,” Whitfield said. “They see how someone can take an everyday useful item like aluminum foil and fashion it into an amazing creative statement.”

AVAM is debuting at least two exhibits in next three months. On July 2, the museum opened “The Secrets Within,” a small solo exhibit of the fiber art of the late Judith Scott. The Ohio-born artist had Down’s Syndrome, was deaf and was nearly mute. That didn’t prevent her from exhibiting internationally.

Then, on Oct. 7, AVAM will open its next yearlong themed exhibit, “If You Build It, They Will Come.” The exhibit takes its title from “Field of Dreams,” the 1989 baseball film starring Kevin Costner.

“What many people don’t know is that the works in our collection come from preexisting art environments,” Whitfield said.

“We’re going to take objects by five or six artists and show the environment in which they were created, whether that was in their backyard or inside an institution.”

For the first time, “If You Build It” is being curated not by an individual but by AVAM’s staff, and is based entirely on objects already in the museum’s collection.

“I am committed to continuing the beautiful work that Rebecca has done,” Whitfield said. “People always tell me that I have big shoes to fill.

“And, I do. But I’m going to step into them and keep walking.”

— Mary Carole McCauley

Bowling: Forest Hill Lanes

Honorable mentions:

Stoneleigh Lanes

Mustang Alley’s Bar, Bowling and Bistro

Parkville Lanes

Casino: Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland

Honorable mentions:

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Hollywood Casino Perryville

The Pride of Baltimore II goes through pre-race maneuvers before the start of the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race. Chesapeake Bay Association Inc. was voted Best Charity/nonprofit. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Charity/nonprofit: Chesapeake Bay Association Inc.

Honorable mentions:

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS)

Dede’s Gift Inc.

Maryland Family Network

Stephens Hall is one of the original buildings on the Towson University campus. It serves as a venue for music and theatre performances. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun / Baltimore Sun)

College/university: Towson University

Honorable mentions:

Harford Community College

University of Maryland, College Park

Loyola University Maryland

Dog park: Bark Social

Honorable mentions:

Patterson Dog Park

Lake Roland Park

Downs Park Dog Beach

Gallery: American Visionary Art Museum

Honorable mentions:

Walters Art Museum

Hamilton Gallery | Hamilton Arts Collective

Horsespirit Arts Gallery

Golf course: Bulle Rock Golf Course

Honorable mentions:

Eagle’s Nest Country Club

Maryland Golf & Country Clubs

Fox Hollow Golf Course

Museum: American Visionary Art Museum

Honorable mentions:

Baltimore Museum of Art

The Walters Art Museum

Baltimore Museum of Industry

From left, Maya Demby of Upper Fells, Alex Stewart of Canton, and Sam Kallab of the Inner Harbor, participate in a Full Body HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) class in Patterson Park. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Park: Patterson Park

Honorable mentions:

Annie’s Playground

Oregon Ridge Park and Nature Center

Angel Park

Private school: Loyola Blakefield

Honorable mentions:

Calvert Hall College High School

Notre Dame Preparatory School

The John Carroll School

Public school: Baltimore School for the Arts

Honorable mentions:

Harford Technical High School

Baltimore City College

West Towson Elementary School

Homes and businesses line Main Street in historic Ellicott City. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Suburb: Ellicott City Historic District

Honorable mentions:

Towson

Hampden

Timonium/Haverford

Theater company: Everyman Theatre

Honorable mentions:

Baltimore Center Stage

Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Chesapeake Shakespeare Co. Theater

Tourist attraction: American Visionary Art Museum

Honorable mentions:

The National Aquarium

Ladew Topiary Gardens

The Avenue in Hampden

Wedding venue: American Visionary Art Museum

Honorable mentions:

George Peabody Library

Baltimore Museum of Industry

The Cloisters Castle

