Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Talk about an uplifting experience. There is nothing like Bygone’s mesmerizing views of the harbor and the city, views that would make this a prime destination if it only served fast food. But this restaurant turns out superb meats, seafood, desserts and more, all of which seem even tastier in such surroundings. The bar, with its suave whiskey mezzanine, is richly atmospheric, too. And every vantage point makes Baltimore look incredibly inviting, even trouble-free. Four Seasons, 400 International Drive, Harbor East, 443-343-8200, thebygonerestaurant.com