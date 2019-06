Baltimore Sun Media Group

Little known outside the Baltimore area, this is bowling that everyone can enjoy. The pins are smaller, the balls smaller (think a good-sized grapefruit) and considerably lighter (about 3.5 pounds), which means even little kids can handle them. There’s a lot more action, as those smaller pins really fly when they’re hit. And as aficionados know, it takes a lot more skill to bowl duckpins than tenpins. Want proof? Perfect scores of 300 in tenpins are rare, but not that rare. No one’s ever bowled a perfect score in competitive duckpins. Though the number of lanes has decreased from the sport’s heyday last century, there are still a handful of classic lanes around, including Patterson Bowling Center, 2105 Eastern Ave. (pattersonbowlingcenter.com, 410-675-1011); Stoneleigh Lanes, 6703 York Road in Towson (stoneleighlanes.com, 410-377-8115); and Glen Burnie Bowl, 6322 Ritchie Highway (glenburniebowling.com, 443-312-8538).