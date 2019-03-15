The Baltimore Sun's year in pictures

Latéy Jones of Baltimore and friend Vonric Bradford, of Silver Spring, chat together while enjoying their place atop Federal Hill, overlooking the inner harbor as lights glow in the downtown Baltimore cityscape.

A year of highs and lows, 2009 started with the historic inauguration of the first African-American president and the Ravens' surprising playoff run to the AFC championship game, and it ended with Mayor Sheila Dixon's conviction on a single charge of taking gift cards. During it all, The Baltimore Sun's photojournalists were there to document these events and many more. This gallery represents a fraction of their work this past year.