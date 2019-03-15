The Baltimore Sun's year in pictures
A year of highs and lows, 2009 started with the historic inauguration of the first African-American president and the Ravens' surprising playoff run to the AFC championship game, and it ended with Mayor Sheila Dixon's conviction on a single charge of taking gift cards. During it all, The Baltimore Sun's photojournalists were there to document these events and many more. This gallery represents a fraction of their work this past year.
