Curt Schilling was co-MVP for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2001 World Series, starting three games and compiling a 1.69 ERA and 1-0 record over 21 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees. Schilling shared the award with fellow pitcher Randy Johnson. Schilling pitched for the Orioles from 1988 to 1990.