Top 20 gift cards in 2012 [Pictures]
Admit it. To make things easy, you're going to buy someone a gift card this holiday season. So, why not give them a card they really want? GiftCardRescue.com in Ellicott City has polled consumers about cards they would like to receive and has come up with the list of the 20 most desired cards. No. 1 is Walmart, followed by Target, McDonald's and Amazon.com. And if you get a card you don't want, card exchange sites such as GiftCardRescue and PlasticJungle.com can help you swap an unwanted card for one you will use. Here are Top 20 gift cards, listed in order of popularity. --Eileen Ambrose Get more gift ideas from The Baltimore Sun's Holiday Gift Guide.
