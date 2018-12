Jim Prisching / Chicago Tribune

Craig Krenzel took over the starting QB job for the Chicago Bears in 2004. The Bears won his first three starts against the 49ers, Giants and Titans. He threw two touchdowns and three interceptions and had a 53.2 QB rating. He threw for 428 yards and had a 41.89 percent completion rate. His season ended with an injury and the Bears waived him the following year.