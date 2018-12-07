The most popular dog names in Baltimore in 2018

Rover, a dog-walking and pet-sitting service, has come out with its annual list of the most popular dog names in Baltimore. It turns out, Baltimore pet owners aren't much more creative than the rest of the U.S., as most of our top 10 list matches up with the national one. But there is some local flavor in Rover's trends report. The name Poe is up 25 percent, and -- because of course -- names inspired by "The Wire" were up 33 percent (namely Snoop, Bubbles and Cutty).

Scroll through the gallery to see the top five female and top five male dog names in Charm City. (Note: Some good boys and girls have been renamed in the making of this gallery).