Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Rhea Ramakrishnan, middle/high school program manager, looks on as N'Dera Muhammad, 16, of Baltimore, works on LED lights fora light-up "Plinko" board, her independent project at Digital Harbor Foundation. Andrew Coy started the foundation, built inside a re-purposed recreation center, to teach kids and youth the 21st century economy as web developer, coders and digital innovators.