Xavier Plater / Baltimore Sun

Each year on June 21 skateboarders around the globe celebrate the spirit of skateboarding by pushing away all other obligations to go skating with fellow skateboarding groups and friends. From left to right is Marcel Snow-Stoops, Makylic Davis, Jonpaul Snow-Stoops, and Kevin Blackledge. They all have come together to skate in Downtown Baltimore City on 'National Go Skate Day'.