Rally to end gun violence in Baltimore

Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun
People relax at the booth for Walk by Faith Ministries, one of the participants in the Bmore United rally to stop gun violence, held at the Parkside Shopping Center. The free event, which also featured games, was sponsored by the Office the State's Attorney to promote safe and productive summer activities.
Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun
Olenthia Dishmon, who lives in northeast Baltimore, brought her two sons to the Bmore United rally at the Parkside Shopping Center, sponsored by the Office of the State's Attorney to stop gun violence. Mayor Jack Young, State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, and other leaders spoke at the event, which included games and booths with information about how to have a safe and productive summer.
#BMOREUNITED Rally is a rally to stop the gun violence in Baltimore by giving people an opportunity to learn about resources available throughout the city to help them have a productive and peaceful summer.