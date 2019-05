Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

3-D printed shoulders formed from various materials are on display in Dr. Kenneth Wang's office. Wang, a, radiologist with the Baltimore VA Medical Center and adjunct assistant professor University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM), and Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, assistant professor, Department of Radiology and section chief of community radiology, UMSOM, are printing models of shoulders and other internal parts so surgeons can better visualize the anatomy of patients and their problems before surgery so they can produce better outcomes.