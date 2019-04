Gail Burton / AP

The Orioles have been waiting for their bats to wake up and the offense appears to be coming around, though there wasn’t a lot of benefit derived from its four-plus scoring average last week. They scored four runs or more in five of the six games and won just two of those games. Manny Machado continues to do most of the heavy lifting, but Pedro Álvarez (pictured) came up big with four home runs in the two victories. Álvarez wasn’t even in the original starting lineup Sunday and still delivered the big blow after Danny Valencia was a late scratch. The O’s batted a combined .260 for the week, which is quite an improvement over their full-season team batting average of .224.