In a makeover worthy of an HGTV special, Dimitri’s Tavern, the old Hampden dive, became Papi’s Tacos, a family-friendly Mexican joint that opened this spring.

In just a few months, the main dining room has already become a go-to spot for families, meet-up groups and friends reconnecting over happy hour. Located on Falls Road, it’s one of the few restaurants in the neighborhood to have its own parking lot.