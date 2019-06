Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Formerly known as Waterfront Kitchen, this recent rebrand in Fells Point has a striking dining patio and a dock bar. During the week (4 p.m.-7 p.m.), there’s a Crush Happy Hour, when crushes in flavors including orange, watermelon, cucumber and grapefruit all cost $5 each. 1417 Thames St., Fells Point, 443-681-5310, ampersea.com.