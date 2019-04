Mark J. Terrill / AP

The Los Angeles Angels broke double digits by the fourth inning. In his second to last start with the Orioles, Chris Tillman went just one inning, but not before giving up seven runs. Miguel Castro allowed four runs in 2 1/3 innings of relief. Then, in the fourth inning, the Angels’ Andrelton Simmons scored Justin Upton and Albert Pujols on a double, and Luis Valbuena added a two-run single to make it 12-0.

Manny Machado and Chris Davis chipped away at the deficit with two- and one-run singles, respectively, but the Angels were already too far ahead.