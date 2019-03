France's centreback Nikola Karabatic (C) celebrates with his mother Radmila (L) after winning the men's gold medal handball match between Sweden and France for the London 2012 Olympics Games on August 12, 2012 at the Basketball Arena in London.

It must be hard to be the mother or father of an Olympic athlete. Only watching, having no control, and, unless you're a coach, having to be up in the stands instead of down on the floor or by the pool with them. As you might imagine, the facial expressions that result are heartfelt -- and often priceless.