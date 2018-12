Ulysses Munoz, Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun co-sponsored a Newsmaker Forum with United Way to discuss ALICE families, households for whom meeting basic necessities of life is a daily struggle. Editorial editor Andy Green moderated the forum which included (from left) Franklyn Baker, president and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland, Dr. Jay Perman, University of Maryland Baltimore president and JOe Jones, found and president of the Center for Urban Families.