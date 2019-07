Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette

Annapolis goalie Kasey Heath comes out of the net area to get a loose ball as he is chased by MADLAX's Caulley Deringer in the third quarter. The Annapolis Hawks defeated the MADLAX team, 9-6, in the 2023 Championship game. The Naptown National Challenge Lacrosse Tournament was held at Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Wednesday.