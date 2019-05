John McCreary / Loyola Maryland Athletics

Record: 16-1

How they got here: Won Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles; defeated UMBC, 25-10, in first round; defeated No. 8 seed Loyola Maryland, 21-14, in quarterfinals

Player to watch: Redshirt junior attackman Grant Ament. The Tewaaraton Award finalist finished the win over Loyola with eight assists, giving him 91 for the season. He is the first Division I player in NCAA history to surpass 90-plus assists, and is just two away from the all-division all-time NCAA record of 93 set by Matt Richard (New England College, 2018).

Key stat: With 25 goals vs. UMBC and 21 vs. Loyola, Penn State became the first team to score 20-plus goals in back-to-back NCAA tournament games since Syracuse in 1990.