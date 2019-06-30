Hundreds run to end Baltimore homelessness

Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Two residents of Christopher Place, Aaron Parson, in front, and Mark Burker, behind at left, who are in the Back on My Feet program, complete the 5k run. About 275 runners on Sunday morning took part in the Baltimore Hope for the Homeless 10k/5k Charity Run/Walk, from Union Square Park to Carroll Park, hosted by Run Life's Course. Back on My Feet, a non-profit that will be supported by this charity event, uses running to help people who are temporarily homeless transition back to normalcy through job training, financial literacy and housing within 90 days.