Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun

Dr. Cheryl Janifer LaRoche, Associate Research Professor at the Historic Preservation Department of the University of Maryland, is pictured at the Dairy house at the Hampton Plantation. From left is the house of the over-seer and slaves quartersl. LaRoche eads a two-year research project to trace the lives of slaves who lived and worked at the Hampton Planation from the 1700s.