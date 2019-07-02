Five Maryland historical sites hosting Fourth of July events

Historical Archives
Fort Frederick State Park in Big Pool is hosting a week-long event, “The Fort is pretty full” about Fort Frederick’s role during the American Revolution. The schedule includes a full day of activities, like musket firing demonstrations and interactive military drills, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The events will be held at the fort on the park’s 585-acre landscape, bordering the Potomac River. Fort Frederick was built in 1756 and served aided the military during the French and Indian War, the American Revolution and the Civil War. More information about the Fort Frederick events is on
friendsoffortfrederick.info.
Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette
Annapolis has an
evening of events lined up to commemorate Independence Day. The schedule includes a parade at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., all occurring in the heart of historic, downtown Annapolis. The city's 18th century architecture will transport you back in time to when the United States was just a budding, independent nation. In fact, the Maryland State House was the nation's first peace time capitol from 1783 to 1784 and is the oldest state capitol building still in use in the nation. More information about Annapolis' Independence Day celebration is on visitannapolis.org.
Thursday will mark 243 years since the United States of America declared its independence. As time goes on, historical sites in Maryland still remain standing. You can get a taste of history by celebrating the Fourth of July at these historical sites across Maryland. (Photo gallery compiled by Brittany Brown.)