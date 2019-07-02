Five Maryland historical sites hosting Fourth of July events

Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette

Annapolis has an evening of events lined up to commemorate Independence Day. The schedule includes a parade at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m., all occurring in the heart of historic, downtown Annapolis. The city’s 18th century architecture will transport you back in time to when the United States was just a budding, independent nation. In fact, the Maryland State House was the nation’s first peace time capitol from 1783 to 1784 and is the oldest state capitol building still in use in the nation. More information about Annapolis’ Independence Day celebration is on visitannapolis.org.