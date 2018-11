Doug Kapustin, for The Baltimore Sun

A box of shoes moves with haste along a conveyer in preparation for packing and shipping at Fila's newly expanded 725,000 square foot distribution center in Pasadena. Fila, the once hot sports brand of the 1990s with a Sparks-based US headquarters, is seeing a revival thanks to its retro appeal and the bulky sneaker trend. The now Korean-owned company with a growing Baltimore presence has even signed a new deal with its former NBA star endorser, Grant Hill.