85.7 percent of consumers will purchase food for a family meal, spending more than $5.3 billion on Easter nibbles.

87.1 percent of those celebrating say they will buy candy, spending more than $2.2 billion on items such as jelly beans, chocolate bunnies and Peeps.

Consumer spending for the Easter holiday, on apparel, decorations, gifts, candy, food and flowers, is expected to reach $16.4 billion this year according to the National Retail Federation. See how the money breaks down in different categories.