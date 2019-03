Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun

Dundalk, MD-3/10/17-Joe Garrett with the Baltimore City Pipe Band practices before the St. Patrick's Day Parade begins at Logan Village Shopping Center on Dundalk Avenue. The parade then wound its way along Belclare Road, Liberty Parkway, Dunglow Road, Dunmanway and Shipping Place, ending at Dundalk Elementary School. Algerina Perna/Staff.