Ulysses Muñoz, Baltimore Sun

Del. Lisanti listens to majority leader Del. Kathleen Dumais speak in support of a resolution of censure; she stood up but was not called on to speak. The Maryland House of Delegates votes to censure Harford County Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, a Democrat, for using a racial slur. The vote was 136-0, with Lisanti excused from voting.