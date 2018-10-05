Darkroom: 2018 Fleet Week

Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun
The Littoral Combat Ship Class (LCS)-USS Milwaukee, arrives in the Inner Harbor near the Baltimore Visitors Center on Wednesday morning. It is the fifth ship to be named for the city of Milwaukee. United States, Canadian and British Navy ships and U.S. Coast Guard vessels sail into the Inner Harbor on Wednesday for Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show. The show opens Thursday and runs through Monday. Photography by Kim Hairston
Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun
Crew of The Littoral Combat Ship Class (LCS)-USS Milwaukee position a rat guard on a line after docking in the Inner Harbor near the Baltimore Visitors Center on Wednesday morning. It is the fifth ship to be named for the city of Milwaukee. United States, Canadian and British Navy ships and U.S. Coast Guard vessels sail into the Inner Harbor on Wednesday for Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show.
The United States, Canadian and British Navy ships and U.S. Coast Guard vessels sail into the Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show. The show opens Thursday and runs through Monday. Photos by Kim Hairston