Come celebrate the latest issue of Baltimore At Home at the new Northrop Realty – Ellicott City

Darkroom: 2018 Fleet Week

The United States, Canadian and British Navy ships and U.S. Coast Guard vessels sail into the Inner Harbor for Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show.  The show opens Thursday and runs through Monday. Photos by Kim Hairston

Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
63°