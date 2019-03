The Crofton apartment building of a man who allegedly threatened a mass shooting at his former workplace.

A police photo of some of the weapons found in the apartment of a Crofton man who police say threatened coworkers at the Pitney Bowes Company branch where he worked.

Police say they thwarted a terror threat by taking into custody a 28-year-old Crofton man thought to be planning a mass shooting at a workplace, an incident that for officers was eerily reminiscent of violence at a The Dark Knight Rises screening in Aurora, Colo.