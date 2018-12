Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Clarence Shipley Jr., 47, second from right, listens to his lawyer from the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project., Michele Nethercott, discuss his imprisonment of 27 years for a murder he did not commit. Shipley, of Cherry Hill, was released after the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office vacated his conviction and dismissed all charges. At left is State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby, and behind Shipley, third from right, is his son, Clarence Shipley III. At right is Shawn Armbrust, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project.