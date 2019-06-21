Baltimore pools that fit every mood

Nate Pesce, Baltimore Sun Media Group

9th Street & Main Street, Laurel; 301-776-7419 Laurel’s Municipal Pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The 92,000 square foot swimming complex’s attractive features include a main pool, lap pool, baby pool, a diving well, snack bar and a meeting room. The pool site was built in 1953 and was once a cotton mill that employed over 700 people. Swimming lessons are provided for babies up to adults.

Tip: Guests can rent the meeting room for meetings or parties.