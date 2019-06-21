Baltimore pools that fit every mood

Nate Pesce, Baltimore Sun Media Group
9th Street & Main Street, Laurel; 301-776-7419 Laurel’s Municipal Pool is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The 92,000 square foot swimming complex’s attractive features include a main pool, lap pool, baby pool, a diving well, snack bar and a meeting room. The pool site was built in 1953 and was once a cotton mill that employed over 700 people. Swimming lessons are provided for babies up to adults.
Tip: Guests can rent the meeting room for meetings or parties.
5659 Cedar Ln., Columbia; 410-730-3180 The Swansfield Mini Water Park is a one stop shop for all your pool day destination needs. As part of the Columbia Association, the park is Complete with a six-lane heated main pool, a pool slide, a snap bar and umbrellas for shade, it’s a place to bring family and friends. The park is open from May 25 to Sept. 8.
Tip: Columbia Association residents can visit all pools for free on the second Sunday of each month up to Aug. 11.
While Baltimore is known for its Inner Harbor, residents don’t have to go to Ocean City for a dip in the water. For those who want the allure of the beach without the sand, here’s a roundup of what Baltimore’s pool scene has to offer.
