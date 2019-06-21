Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9

Baltimore pools that fit every mood

While Baltimore is known for its Inner Harbor, residents don’t have to go to Ocean City for a dip in the water. For those who want the allure of the beach without the sand, here’s a roundup of what Baltimore’s pool scene has to offer.

Oyin Adedoyin
