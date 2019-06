Jen Rynda / Capital Gazette

Diana Freed, right, of Admiral Heights hugs teammate Martine Krauss, left, of Lothian after reading off the names of the five victims of the Capital Gazette shooting in a moment of silence before the Annapolis Irish Rowing Club (AIRC) home regatta at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis on Saturday, September 22, 2018. The regatta was then moved to another location due to the water condition.