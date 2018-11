HERMAN M. HEYN /

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD. -- photo by Herman M. Heyn, freelance. Comet. MArch 25, 1996. The Comet Hyakotake, taken within minutes of the comet's closest approach to Earth at about 9.5 million Miles. It was moving past Earth at about 81,000 miles. This photo was shot with a 50mm f1.7 lens, at a 25 second second exposure. FOR ONE TIME USE ONLY.