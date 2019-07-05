Since you asked: Four Baltimore stories inspired by your curiosity

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 14:
This week, you’re the producer, as breaking news and transportation reporter Colin Campbell shares four You Ask, We Answer stories inspired by Sun readers’ curiosity. Come underground, underwater, to the back of the restaurant, and back in time as we reveal lesser-known facts about Federal Hill Park, the Inner Harbor, carryout staple Lake Trout and two Baltimore neighborhoods.
Related links:
'Secret' tunnels are hidden under Baltimore's Federal Hill. Where did they come from and what lies inside?
You asked: How do Baltimore neighborhoods get their names? The origin behind Pigtown, Sandtown and more.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Discover more episodes