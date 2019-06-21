What to do, where to go and what to see this summer in Baltimore

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 13:

Summer in Baltimore: A time for outdoor dining, annual festivals and scenic getaways to seasonal destinations. But with so much to do, see and taste this year, many of the hidden gems might get lost in the shuffle.

On this episode: Baltimore Sun features reporters Sameer Rao, John-John Williams IV and Chris Kaltenbach share their top restaurant, vacation destination, event and movie recommendations for you to check out this season — perfect for anyone who’s lived in Baltimore for decades and wants to try something different or for the newcomer looking to make Baltimore home.

