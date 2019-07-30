After Trump tweets, examining what the federal government has done for Baltimore

In a series of tweets, President Donald Trump slammed Baltimore Congressman Elijah Cummings and the district he represents Saturday, calling it the worst-run and most dangerous in the U.S., rat- and rodent-infested, and so bad that no human would want to live there.
The Baltimore Sun Editorial Board responded to Trump’s tweetstorm, noting that the president has just as much influence as Cummings, if not more, to enact change in Baltimore. After the editorial, the president continued to lash out on Twitter with criticisms of Baltimore and Rep. Cummings proceeding into Monday.
This public feud has been simmering for months, as Cummings assumed control of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform in January. In that role, he has subpoenaed thousands of documents related to Trump’s financial history and the White House’s internal communications, much to the dismay of the White House. Trump sued Cummings in April.
On today’s special episode of Newsroom Edition: What role has the federal government played in Baltimore over the years, and what can it do now to move the city forward? Joining host Pamela Wood is opinion editor Andy Green and, later, Baltimore Sun reporter Wilborn Nobles III, a newcomer to the city who covered Saturday’s back-and-forth from The Sun’s Baltimore headquarters.
Related links: