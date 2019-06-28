Reporting from Baltimore's immigrant communities during a week of warnings

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 13:
President Donald Trump spooked Baltimore’s immigrant communities last week by announcing that millions of undocumented citizens would be arrested and deported in federal immigration raids across the country. The deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Howard County on Wednesday sparked further concern, fear and uncertainty.
In this episode, Baltimore Sun reporter Thalia Juarez sheds light on Baltimore’s immigrant communities and how they’ve responded to the ongoing threat of deportation. She joins guest host John O’Connor, a former radio reporter with WNYC and a current Baltimore Sun politics editor, for an in-depth discussion about the state’s complex relationship with immigrants and the challenges that lie ahead for vulnerable communities.
Related links:
Her car broke down, then ICE detained her. Maryland advocates hope new bill will limit similar scenarios
Trump administration reverses policy that led to longer detention times for migrant children in Maryland, U.S.
Subscribe to the podcast:
Discover more episodes