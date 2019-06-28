Reporting from Baltimore's immigrant communities during a week of warnings

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

In this episode, Baltimore Sun reporter Thalia Juarez sheds light on Baltimore’s immigrant communities and how they’ve responded to the ongoing threat of deportation. She joins guest host John O’Connor, a former radio reporter with WNYC and a current Baltimore Sun politics editor, for an in-depth discussion about the state’s complex relationship with immigrants and the challenges that lie ahead for vulnerable communities.