After two catastrophic floods in three years, Ellicott City reckons with its future

Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 9:
In 2016, historic Ellicott City experienced a record, deadly flood that tore lives, businesses and the county apart. In 2018, it happened again — another devastating flood, but this time perhaps even more egregious than the first.
A year after the 2018 storm, Howard County has put forth a massive plan to reduce future flooding in the town. But after experiencing so much loss in such a short timeframe, how confident are residents and business owners in their government to keep them safe?
In this episode, Howard County Times reporter Erin B. Logan joins Newsroom Edition host Pamela Wood to discuss the town’s recovery.
