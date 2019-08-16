For Maryland football and new coach Mike Locksley, low on-field expectations belie high stakes after scandal

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 21:
The new head coach of the Maryland football team is armed with an impressive reputation as a master college recruiter and a prestigious award for his work as an assistant coach at the University of Alabama. Indeed, many consider Mike Lockley, who once played football at what is now Towson University, an ideal choice to lure local athletic talent to the school and turn the troubled football program around at the state’s flagship university.
But Locksley also brings with him a string of losing records as head coach of the New Mexico Lobos, which he led for about two-and-a-half seasons before the school relieved him of his duties. During this time, a female subordinate said Locksley subjected her to sexual and age discrimination. She later withdrew the claims.
Did the University of Maryland unnecessarily roll the dice by hiring Locksley in the wake of a nationally-reaching scandal that involved the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair and allegations of a “toxic” football culture fueled by the coaching staff and administration, or has the Washington, D.C., native demonstrated enough growth and potential to lead a Big Ten team to a brighter future?
On this episode, Newsroom Edition host Pamela Wood welcomes veteran Baltimore Sun sports reporter Don Markus to the show to discuss the challenging road ahead for Locksley and the University of Maryland football team.
