Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 28:
The Orioles encouraged baseball fans to have patience as the organization worked to rebuild in 2019, and for the most part, the team met those low expectations. Finishing with the second-worst record in Major League Baseball and in franchise history, the 54-108 Orioles performed only marginally better than in 2018.
But the team’s second consecutive season with more than 100 losses might have actually set the O’s on a promising track toward success, as its executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias continues to assert that the record does not measure the franchise’s true value or its potential. Rather, Elias and manager Brandon Hyde have projected that the next few years of Baltimore baseball will fare similarly before the seeds of this rebuilding effort can grow into sustainable, long-term fruits.
In this episode: Baltimore Sun Orioles writers Jon Meoli and Nathan Ruiz join Newsroom Edition host Pamela Wood to review the Orioles’ ups and downs over 2019 as well as the team’s blueprint for its future. They’ll also discuss whether the team will cut ties with Chris Davis, memorable highlights from the 162 games and other storylines to follow through the offseason.
