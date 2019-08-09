Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 20:
Maryland has enacted perhaps some of the strictest gun control measures in the country, including requiring residents to provide “substantial reason” to receive concealed carry permits and instituting “red flag” laws that allow for the temporary removal of guns from Marylanders if an officer, family member or health professional raises concerns to the courts.
Despite these measures, the state has not been immune to gun violence. Just last year, officials said a 16-year-old student at Great Mills High School was killed in the hallways after a shooting involving her ex-boyfriend, who then shot himself. Weeks later, a gunman blasted his way into the newsroom at the Capital Gazette office in Annapolis and killed five employees.* And hundreds die on the streets of Baltimore every year, with more than 300 homicides reported every year for the last four years.
While gun rights advocates argue that the state’s attempts at curbing shootings have backfired and infringed upon constitutional rights, gun control supporters counter that Maryland hasn’t done nearly enough to save lives.
On today’s episode, State House reporters Luke Broadwater and Pamela Wood examine the two sides of the Maryland gun debate and review the gun-related legislation that’s already in the works for the 2020 Maryland General Assembly session.
*The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun Media Group.
Related links:
Subscribe to the podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | More options