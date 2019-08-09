Advertisement

The two sides of the Maryland gun debate

Baltimore Sun |
Aug 09, 2019 | 6:00 AM
The two sides of the Maryland gun debate
Susan C Lee, Maryland State Senator - District 16, gives remarks. Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action on Gun Violence held a joint press conference at the Maryland House of Delegates Office Building with delegates, survivors and activists to promote gun control legislation this session. (Paul W. Gillespie / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 20:

Advertisement

Maryland has enacted perhaps some of the strictest gun control measures in the country, including requiring residents to provide “substantial reason” to receive concealed carry permits and instituting “red flag” laws that allow for the temporary removal of guns from Marylanders if an officer, family member or health professional raises concerns to the courts.

Despite these measures, the state has not been immune to gun violence. Just last year, officials said a 16-year-old student at Great Mills High School was killed in the hallways after a shooting involving her ex-boyfriend, who then shot himself. Weeks later, a gunman blasted his way into the newsroom at the Capital Gazette office in Annapolis and killed five employees.* And hundreds die on the streets of Baltimore every year, with more than 300 homicides reported every year for the last four years.

While gun rights advocates argue that the state’s attempts at curbing shootings have backfired and infringed upon constitutional rights, gun control supporters counter that Maryland hasn’t done nearly enough to save lives.

[Most read] Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 29-0 preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars »

On today’s episode, State House reporters Luke Broadwater and Pamela Wood examine the two sides of the Maryland gun debate and review the gun-related legislation that’s already in the works for the 2020 Maryland General Assembly session.

*The Capital Gazette is owned by The Baltimore Sun Media Group.

Related links:

Maryland State Police ease concealed carry gun restrictions for business owners

[Most read] Baltimore Police sergeant who was shot by robber while off duty is on life support as detectives seek suspects »

With new members and an end looming, Maryland’s Handgun Permit Review Board rejects more appeals

Bill requiring background checks for private long gun sales moves forward in Maryland House of Delegates

Editorial: What happens when a city plagued by gun violence gets more guns?

Latest Roughly Speaking

Subscribe to the podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | More options

Discover more episodes

Advertisement
Advertisement