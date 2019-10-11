In this episode: Secrets of a great crab cake. Plus, something new: The Crab Corn Coddie, a mashup of a classic crab cake and the Baltimore coddie, with some sweet corn added for crunch. It was Dan’s idea, developed at home, and he asked Longo to bring her expertise to the evolving recipe. The chef was game to give it a try. In fact, Longo liked the concept so much she plans to put the Crab Corn Coddie on Pierpoint’s menu as a special on Wednesday evening, Oct. 23.