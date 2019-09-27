What’s the Kirwan commission? Most Marylanders don’t know about the group working to revamp public education.

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 27:
A new poll reveals that while most Marylanders support paying more in taxes to support public schools, the overwhelming majority doesn’t know what the Kirwan commission is or does.
The task force, formed in 2016, has already proposed a host of expensive changes to revamp public education in the state. It delivered a formal report to the Maryland General Assembly in January, urging lawmakers to raise funding by 30% over the next 10 years to help expand access to public pre-K, increase teacher salaries, and add resources to the schools most in need, and pay for other priorities.
But Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has voiced opposition to the ambitious funding venture, calling them “half baked” and “fiscally irresponsible.” With recommendations for how to pay for the plans slated to go public this month, lawmakers expect a clash between Hogan and supporters of comprehensive education reform.
On this episode, Baltimore Sun education reporter Liz Bowie joins State House reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater to review Kirwan’s proposals and highlight the voices on either side of the funding debate.
