Is Gov. Larry Hogan as bipartisan as he claims?

Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 15:

In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan cruised to a second term last November, boasting a “purple” platform and prior record of leading with bipartisanship. The second Republican in state history to win reelection, Hogan even mulled a presidential run, seeking to provide a more moderate contrast to President Donald Trump in 2020.

But despite the governor’s pledges on the campaign trail to remain a unifying force in Annapolis, Hogan sparked outcry from Democrats last week as he announced he would not release $245 million that the legislature put into the state budget for programs and projects including school construction, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and summer jobs for city youth.

On this week’s episode, State House bureau reporters Pamela Wood and Luke Broadwater tackle the question presently looming over Annapolis and its out-of-session lawmakers: How bipartisan is Gov. Larry Hogan without another term to campaign for?

