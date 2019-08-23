Advertisement

A year after scooters first hit Baltimore’s streets, safety and equity concerns persist

By  and
Baltimore Sun |
Aug 23, 2019 | 6:00 AM
Baltimore, Md.--11/13/18-- Lime rental scooters parked along Broadway near Aliceanna Street in Fells Point. Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun md-scooter-stock Lam DSC_4363 (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.

Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 22:

On Baltimore streets for over a year, dockless scooters are no longer a novelty. And, with the city recently awarding permanent licenses to four vendors, they, along with dockless bikes now coming online, will be part of its transportation mix for the foreseeable future. So far, things have gone smoother than with their Baltimore Bike Share predecessor, but equity and safety issues raised during the pilot program remain.

In this episode, Baltimore Sun interns Oyin Adedoyin and Christine Condon share what residents and doctors are saying about the vehicles and explain why Baltimore may be especially well suited for the dockless networks. They’re joined by Sun transportation reporter Colin Campbell.

