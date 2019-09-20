In Carroll County, an emotional church-state issue divides residents

Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking: Newsroom Edition, episode 26:
In Carroll County, Maryland, a years-old lawsuit that sought to bar the county’s commissioners from leading prayers at their meetings came to a dramatic close this month.
Originally filed by two Carroll County citizens in 2013, the lawsuit argued that the “sectarian” prayers led by the 59th Board of Commissions were unconstitutional. A judge signed a consent decree Sept. 10 after the board voted to settle, awarding $125,000 to the plaintiffs’ lawyers and effectively ending the practice at commissioners’ meetings.
Now, while some commissions appear eager to move on from the public dispute, many residents seem reluctant to make peace with the decision, staging protests and writing opinion pieces citing their disappointment with the outcome and the settlement’s violations of their freedoms of religion and speech.
On this episode, Carroll County Times reporter Mary Grace Keller joins Newsroom Edition host Pamela Wood to review of the bitter conflict that continues to strike a deeply personal and emotional chord in the community and discuss its national implications.
Related links:
Subscribe to the podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | More options