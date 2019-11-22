Listen to the episode in the player below, or through your favorite podcast app.
Roughly Speaking with Dan Rodricks
What are the best movies of 2019? What's opening Thanksgiving weekend and through the holidays? What films are catching Oscar buzz, and what's hot on Netflix?
The “Roughly Speaking” film critics, Linda DeLibero and Christopher Llewellyn Reed, join columnist Dan Rodricks to review “Parasite,” “The Two Popes,” “Ford versus Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” and the Mr. Rogers film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” The critics also list their favorite films of the year and share thoughts on movies most likely to score Academy Award nominations.
