Wisdom of 'Female Trouble': Baltimore's brightest women share their stories
On Female Trouble, a Baltimore Sun podcast spotlighting some of Charm City's most captivating and accomplished women, guests often reveal inspiring advice and insights peppered into intimate stories about their lives and careers. Ahead of International Women’s Day — March 8 — here's the collective wisdom of a few of Baltimore's brightest women from their conversations on the podcast. Find all past episodes here.
Quinn Kelley
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad