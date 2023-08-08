Test story

Father Affrica, Louis John 11/29/1944 Deceased, 06/05/2016 Known ties to Maryland:

1970-1973: Teacher, Bishop McNamara High School, Forestville; 1973-1974: Deacon, St. Michael-Overlea, Baltimore; 1975-1976: Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Victory, Baltimore; Summer 1976: Temporary Associate Pastor, Holy Trinity, Glen Burnie; 1977: Associate Pastor, St. Michael-Overlea; 1977-1980: Associate Pastor, St. Ann, Hagerstown



Accusation description

Accused of abusing two children. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Brother Avant (Capuchin Franciscan), James January 1943 Requested Dispensation from Religious Life, according to the Attorney General's report, 1995 Known ties to Maryland:

1972: Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD; 1972-1978: St. Martin’s Church, Baltimore, MD; 1979-1984: Charles Lwanga Center, Baltimore, MD



Accusation description

Accused of abusing at least one boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Ball, Bruce (Diocese of La Crosse, WI) 10/06/1947 Deceased, 09/15/2002 Known ties to Maryland:

1974-1975: Villa Maria, Timonium; 1975-1978: Shrine of the Sacred Heart School, Baltimore



Accusation description

Convicted of child sexual abuse; admitted to abusing at least four boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Banko, John (Diocese of Trenton/Diocese of Metuchen, NJ) 1946 Deceased, 02/29/2016 Known ties to Maryland:

1970-1971: St. Ann Parish, Baltimore; 1971-1977: Associate Pastor, Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Baltimore; 1977-1995: Pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Baltimore; 1995-2003: Director, Project Rachel, Baltimore



Accusation description

Convicted twice in New Jersey for sexually assaulting two boys, and sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison; the prosecutor called him a “repetitive and compulsive” offender. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Barnes, Michael Lowell 08/24/1945 Deceased, 05/20/2017 Known ties to Maryland:

1970-1974: Seminarian, St. Paul Parish, Ellicott City; 1974-1976: Deacon, then Priest, St Michael-Overlea, Baltimore; 1976-1982: Associate Pastor then Pastor, St Clare Parish and School, Essex; 1982-1983: Priest in residence/Associate/Education Leave, St. Thomas More; 1985-1986: St Pius X, Rodgers Forge, Towson; 1988: Chaplain, Johns Hopkins Hospital; 1988: Associate Pastor, St Mary, Cumberland; 2001-2009: Lay Employee, St. Raphael, Rockville



Accusation description

Accused of having inappropriate relationships with at least one teenage boy; was later convicted of one count of child abuse and required to register as a Maryland sex offender. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Bauernfeind, Thomas J. 08/07/1938 Deceased, 01/01/2003 Known ties to Maryland:

1964-1968: Associate Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, Baltimore; 1968: Associate Pastor, Holy Cross, Baltimore; 1968-1971: Assistant Chancellor, Catholic Center, Baltimore; 1971-1975: Vice Chancellor, Catholic Center, Baltimore; 1975-1978: Chancellor, Catholic Center, Baltimore; 1978-1979: Temporary Administrator, St. Mark Parish, Catonsville; 1979-1988: Pastor, St. Lawrence, Woodlawn; 1988-1991: Pastor, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Middle River; 1992-1995: Associate Pastor, St. Anthony of Padua, Baltimore; 1995-1996: Associate Pastor, Most Precious Blood, Baltimore; 1996-1998: Rector, St. Alphonso, Baltimore; 1998: Retired and in residence, Shrine of the Little Flower, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing two girls while Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Baltimore; see Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Bechtel, Vincent Wilbur "Bill" 09/12/1919 Deceased, 09/19/1994 Known ties to Maryland:

1950-1963: Assistant, St. Agnes, Catonsville; 1957: Advocate of Metropolitan Tribunal; 1962-1969: Clergy Teaching Staff, St. Paul Latin High School, Baltimore; 1969-1973: Instructor, Cardinal Gibbons High School, Baltimore; 1973-1979: Administrator & Pastor, St. Lawrence Parish, Woodlawn; 1979-1989: Faculty, Mount St. Joseph High School, Baltimore (also taught classes at the Institute of Notre Dame, Mount St. Agnes College, and the Paulist Seminary)



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing multiple teenage boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Belschner, Ronald 07/25/1939 Leave of absence, never assigned a new parish, 1991 Known ties to Maryland:

1965-1969: Associate Pastor, St. Mark’s, Catonsville; 1967-1969: Part-time Chaplain, Mount Saint Joseph School, Baltimore; 1969-1970: Associate Pastor, St. Gregory the Great, Baltimore; 1970-1976: Pastor, St. Gregory the Great, Baltimore; 1977-1980: Pastor, All Saints Church, Baltimore; 1981-1989: Pastor, St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor, Buckeystown; 1983-1985: Pastor, St. Ignatius, Urbana; 1989-1991: Pastor, St. Mary’s Church, Cumberland



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing multiple boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Monsignor Bevan, Thomas 07/17/1936 Laicized, 2016 Known ties to Maryland:

1963-1974: Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Middle River and Teacher, Mount Carmel Parish High School, Essex; 1969: Chaplain Baltimore County Police and Fire Departments; 1974-1979: Associate Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Frederick, and Teacher, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg; 1976-1990: Director, Office of Clergy Education, Archdiocese of Baltimore; 1979-1990: Pastor, St. Mark, Fallston; 1991-1992: Temporary Administrator, St. Mary, Cumberland; 1992: Temporary Administrator, St. Patrick, Mount Savage; 1997-2009: Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland; 2006-2009: Vicar Forane for the Western Vicariate of the Archdiocese of Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing several boys; entered an Alford plea in 2010 to one count of child sexual abuse, sentenced 18 months’ home detention with five years’ probation. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Blackwell, Maurice J. 02/27/1946 Laicized, 2004 Known ties to Maryland:

1973-1974: Deacon, St. Gregory the Great Parish, Baltimore; 1974-1979: Co-Pastor, St. Bernadine Parish, Baltimore; 1979-2003: Pastor, St. Edward Parish, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing several boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Bonacci, Louis (Jesuit) 1942 Placed on Archdiocese's "do not hire" list, 2011 Known ties to Maryland:

1978-1982: Asst. Director of Campus Ministry, Loyola College, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing two children. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Bostwick, John (Diocese of Richmond, VA) 06/20/1941 Listed as credibly accused by Archdiocese in 2019, 2019 Known ties to Maryland:

1972-1974: Pastor, Ascension Catholic Church, Halethorpe; 1974-1976: Pastor, Saint Rita Catholic Church, Dundalk; 1976-1985: Faculty, Mount Saint Mary College, Emmitsburg; Saint Catherine, Laboure, Harrisburg, PA (weekend, holidays, and summer service)



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing two children. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Reverend Bradley, H. Cornell (Jesuit) 1938 Removed from ministry, 2006 Known ties to Maryland:

1979-1988: Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus Offices, Baltimore,Resided at Loyola University (1979-1981),Resided at Wheeler House (1982-1988); 1993: Residential psychiatric care, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of abusing at least three boys.See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Braun, William A. (Sulpician) 01/04/1918 Deceased, 10/08/1964 Known ties to Maryland:

1942-1949: Curate, St. Dominic’s Church, Baltimore; 1949-1959: Teacher, St. Charles College, Catonsville



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing at least one boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Brett, Laurence (Diocese of Bridgeport, CT) 03/01/1937 Deceased, December 2010 Known ties to Maryland:

1958 & 1959: Summer Employment, St. Gregory the Great, Baltimore; 1967-1973: Weekend work, St. Pius X, Baltimore; 1967: In residence, St. Jane de Chantel, Pasadena; 1969: Summer work, St. Patrick, Cumberland; 1969-1973: Chaplain in residence, Calvert Hall College, High School, Baltimore; 1971-1973: Teacher, Calvert Hall College, High School, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing or making advances towards at least 14 boys; admitted to one abuse accusation in 1964. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Brinkann, Frederick (Redemptorist) 08/21/1949 Listed as credibly accused by Archdiocese in 2002, 2002 Known ties to Maryland:

1976-1978: St. Michael’s Church, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Brotzman, Stephen 04/03/1968 Deceased, 08/31/2005 Known ties to Maryland:

1991-1992: Teacher, St. Clement School, Lansdowne; 1993-1999: Teacher, Our Lady Queen of Peace School, Baltimore; 1999-2004: Teacher, St. Louis Catholic School, Clarksville; 2004-2005: Teacher, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and sending her and another underage girl sexually inappropriate AIM messages and emails. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Brown, Wayland (Diocese of Savannah) 1944 Deceased, 06/08/2019 Known ties to Maryland:

1973-1977: Seminarian Assistant, St. Rose of Lima Church, Gaithersburg; 1986: Treatment at St. Luke Institute in Maryland



Accusation description

Pleaded guilty in 2004 to child sexual abuse and battery and received a 15-year sentence with 5 years suspended, 5 years of probation, and was required to register as a sex offender. Pleaded guilty in 2019 in a separate case to nine charges, including six counts of child sexual abuse and received a 20 year prison sentence. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Bugge, Gerard (a.k.a. Gerard Serafin) (Redemptorists) 06/04/1943 Deceased, 11/20/2004 Known ties to Maryland:

1972: St. James and St. John, Baltimore; 1974-1980: St. Mary Church, Annapolis; 1985-1986: St. Mary Church, Annapolis



Accusation description

Arrested in Baltimore County for DUI and having sexual contact with a 16-year-old; also accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Callahan, Robert C. 04/09/1931 Deceased, 11/22/2019 Known ties to Maryland:

Pre-1957: Counselor at Camp St. Vincent, Employment at St. Vincent's Orphanage, and other orphanages; 1957-1962: Associate Pastor, St. Elizabeth’s Parish, Baltimore; 1962-1965: St. John Parish, Frederick; 1962-1965: St. Bernard Parish, Baltimore; 1965-1972: St. Rita Parish, Baltimore; 1972-1973: Auxiliary Chaplain, Fort Holabird; 1973-1975: Administrator, Christ the King, Edgemere; 1975-1978: Pastor, Christ the King, Edgemere; June 1978: Leave of Absence



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy over a 7-year period from 1967 to 1974. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Carney, John 05/19/1931 Deceased, 10/30/2020 Known ties to Maryland:

1963-1968: Assistant, Our Lady of Victory, Baltimore; 1970-1972: Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Victory, Baltimore; 1965: Teacher, Archbishop Keough High School, Baltimore; 1968-1969: Associate Pastor, St. Peter, Westernport; 1969-1970: Associate Pastor, St. Philip Neri, Linthicum; 1972-1982: Chaplain, Caton Nursing Home and Mt. Wilson State Hospital



Accusation description

Accused and admitted to sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl and of physically abusing a male student. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Monsignor Corbett, John J. 08/15/1881 Deceased, 03/12/1957 Known ties to Maryland:

1909-1922: St. Brigid Church, Baltimore; 1943-1957: Pastor, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing several underage girls. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Cox, Brian 02/22/1939 Laicized by the Vatican, 2003 Known ties to Maryland:

1968-1973: St. Pius V Church, Baltimore; 1975-1978: Chaplain, Archbishop Keough High School, Baltimore; 1978-1989: Associate Pastor, St. John Church, Westminster; 1989-1995: Resided at Resurrection Farm; assisted at St. John and St. Peter, Libertytown



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing at least five boys; pleaded guilty in 2002 to sexual abuse charges and served time in prison in 2003. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Coyle, Charles (Jesuit) 01/02/1932 Deceased, 07/01/2015 Known ties to Maryland:

1964-1965: Counselor, Catholic Charities, Baltimore, Director of the Mental Health Institute, Woodstock



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing at least three boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Cristancho, Fernando (Diocese of Istmina-Tadó, Colombia) 07/15/1956 Sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse, 05/11/2022 Known ties to Maryland:

1999: Faculties granted by Baltimore Archdiocese; 1999-2002: Assistant Pastor then Pastor, St. Ignatius, Forest Hill; 2002: Faculties withdrawn by Baltimore Archdiocese



Accusation description

Lost custody of his two sons after a Maryland Department of Social Services investigation found he had abused them, and accused of sexually abusing a third boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Cullen, Robert (Jesuit) 1926 Deceased, 02/15/2005 Known ties to Maryland:

1963-1982: Teacher, Loyola Blakefield High School, Baltimore; 1996-2002: Teacher, Loyola Blakefield High School, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing a young girl. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Davies, Joseph Unknown Deceased, 02/03/1992 Known ties to Maryland:

1943-1963: Assistant Pastor, St. Katherine’s of Siena Parish, Baltimore; 1952-1963: Chaplain, Calvert Hall College, Baltimore; 1963-1990: St. Joseph’s Church, Hagerstown; 1963-1990: Chaplain, Maryland Correctional Institution, Hagerstown



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing at least eight boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Deakin, Richard (Capuchin) 1955 Dismissed from clerical state, 1993 Known ties to Maryland:

1984-1987: Assistant Pastor, St. Martin’s Parish, Baltimore



Accusation description

Charged and convicted of second degree rape and sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Dean, Alfred (Josephite) 01/27/1960 Faculties removed, placed on administrative leave, 07/03/2002 Known ties to Maryland:

1989: Fill-in Pastor, St. Veronica, Baltimore; 1998-1999: Associate Pastor, St. Veronica, Baltimore; 1999-2000: Temporary Administrator, St. Francis Xavier, Baltimore; 2000-2002: Pastor, St. Francis Xavier, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing teenage boys.See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Dimitroff, Donald (Christian Brothers) 07/14/1953 Faculty at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, 2010 Known ties to Maryland:

1981-1983: Teacher at Bishop Walsh High School, Cumberland MD; 1990s: Teacher at St. Frances Academy, Baltimore; 1991-2002: Lived at Calvert Hall High School, Towson; 2002: Faculty at Loyola College, Baltimore; 2010: Faculty at University of Maryland Baltimore County



Accusation description

Admitted to sexually abusing a teenage boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Brother Dolan, Brother Fabian, Francis E. (Xaverian) Unknown Deceased, 08/08/1975 Known ties to Maryland:

1941-1949: St. Mary’s Industrial School. Baltimore; 1950-1955: Mount St. Joseph High School, Baltimore; 1956-1958: Ryken High School, Leonardtown; 1959-1960: Xaverian College, Silver Spring



Accusation description

Accused of raping a teenage boy in the infirmary of St. Mary’s Industrial School, a Baltimore reform school. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Dowdy, James 12/03/1943 Employment separation, 04/14/1997 Known ties to Maryland:

1972-1975: Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Woodlawn; 1975-1980: Associate Pastor, St. Mark’s Parish, Catonsville; 1980-1989: Pastor, St. Jerome’s Parish, Baltimore; 1989-1990: Education Leave; 1990: St. Matthew’s Parish; 1990-1991: St. Patrick’s Parish, Havre de Grace; 1991-1992: Pastor, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Baltimore; 1992: Church of the Annunciation; 1992-1993: Associate Pastor, St. Joseph’s Parish, Cockeysville



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing two boys; admitted to abusing two others and “hugging and kissing male high school students.” See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Duerr, Robert 12/24/1921 Deceased, 08/11/1982 Known ties to Maryland:

1948-1957: Assistant, St. Rita, Dundalk; 1958-1980: Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville; 1958-1980: Chaplain; 1970-1977: Vice Principal; 1977-1980: Principal; 1975-1980: Associate Pastor, St. Louis, Clarksville



Accusation description

Accused of abusing young children while at St. Rita’s. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Duggan, John 1/21/1927 Deceased, 1/10/2004 Known ties to Maryland:

1967-1968: Patient at Sheppard Pratt Hospital, Baltimore; 1968-1970: Teacher, Loyola Blakefield School, Baltimore;



Accusation description

Accused of abusing two teenage boys and “inappropriate behavior.’ See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Duke, Frederick 12/9/1914 Deceased, 2/17/1992 Known ties to Maryland:

1942-1961: Shrine of the Little Flower, Baltimore; 1961-1967: St. Mary’s, Lonaconing; 1967-1971: St. John the Evangelist, Frederick; 1971-1978: St. Mark Parish, Catonsville; 1978-1979: St. Bernard Parish; 1979-1987: Our Lady of Sorrows, Owensville



Accusation description

Admitted to abusing 26 children between 1949 and 1961. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Emala, Walter 6/14/1925 Deceased, 2/20/2008 Known ties to Maryland:

1968-1972: Part-time Service, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Middle River; 1972-1975: Temporary Associate Pastor, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Middle,River; 1975: Faculties Removed by Archdiocese of Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of or suspected of abusing teenage boys while a priest in Tennessee, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Ernst, Francis 3/11/1927 Deceased, 4/17/2004 Known ties to Maryland:

1971-1974: Associate Pastor, St. Jane Frances de Canthal, Riviera Beach; 1974-1976: Minister, Loyola College, Baltimore; 1974-1976: Weekend staff, Most Precious Blood, Baltimore; 1976-1993: Our Lady of Victory, Arbutus; 1996-1998: Associate Pastor, St. Ignatius, Baltimore; 1998-2004: Associate Pastor, St. Augustine, Elkridge; St. Mark’s, Catonsville; and St. Clement’s, Lansdowne



Accusation description

Accused of raping a child over several years. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Esposito, Luigi 8/23/1940 Deceased, 1/28/2021 Known ties to Maryland:

1964-2018: Our Lady of Pompei, Baltimore; Associate Pastor (1964-1984); Pastor (1984-2018); Teacher/Coach/Athletic Director at the high school (1964-1987)



Accusation description

Accused of molesting two teenage girls. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Evans, Terence unknown Deceased, 1984 Known ties to Maryland:

1958-1973: Pastor, St. Margaret, Bel Air



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Ewanowski, Alfred 3/261939 Deceased, 1990 Known ties to Maryland:

1968-1976: Teacher, Archbishop Curley High School



Accusation description

Accused of abusing two boys while a teacher at Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Farabaugh, Kenneth 6/19/1937 Deceased, 2000 Known ties to Maryland:

1963-1964: Immaculate Heart of Mary; 1964-1967: St. Bernardine; 1967: St. Peter, Westernport; 1967-1969: St. Paul Latin High School; 1969-1980: Cardinal Gibbons High School; 1980-1992: Religion Teacher, John Carroll High School; 1992-2000: Associate Pastor, then Pastor, St. Ignatius, Hickory



Accusation description

Accused of sexually abusing four children and making sexual advances towards another child. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.

Father Figlewski, Alphonsus unknown Deceased, 1948 Known ties to Maryland:

1924-1939: St. Stanislaus, Fells Point, Baltimore



Accusation description

Accused of abusing a boy in the 1930s. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.