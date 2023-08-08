Test story

This list includes names listed in the attorney general’s report on sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore as well as names listed on the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s website. The Baltimore Sun added an additional xxx names aggregated by a source and then vetted by reporters. For the full methodology, scroll to the end of the page.
Click a row to view the full Maryland ties as well as a description of the accusation. The content in this section is graphic. The Sun chose to include the accusation description because we believe it is in great public interest, but chose to require an extra click to view so readers can make the decision to view it.
This table is also searchable by title, name and assignments in Maryland. Each search bar will search a different column. Not all have to be filled out for the search to return results.
Name
Title
Maryland assignment
|Father
|Affrica, Louis John
|11/29/1944
|Deceased, 06/05/2016
|Known ties to Maryland:
1970-1973: Teacher, Bishop McNamara High School, Forestville; 1973-1974: Deacon, St. Michael-Overlea, Baltimore; 1975-1976: Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Victory, Baltimore; Summer 1976: Temporary Associate Pastor, Holy Trinity, Glen Burnie; 1977: Associate Pastor, St. Michael-Overlea; 1977-1980: Associate Pastor, St. Ann, Hagerstown
Accusation description
Accused of abusing two children. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Brother
|Avant (Capuchin Franciscan), James
|January 1943
|Requested Dispensation from Religious Life, according to the Attorney General's report, 1995
|Known ties to Maryland:
1972: Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD; 1972-1978: St. Martin’s Church, Baltimore, MD; 1979-1984: Charles Lwanga Center, Baltimore, MD
Accusation description
Accused of abusing at least one boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Ball, Bruce (Diocese of La Crosse, WI)
|10/06/1947
|Deceased, 09/15/2002
|Known ties to Maryland:
1974-1975: Villa Maria, Timonium; 1975-1978: Shrine of the Sacred Heart School, Baltimore
Accusation description
Convicted of child sexual abuse; admitted to abusing at least four boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Banko, John (Diocese of Trenton/Diocese of Metuchen, NJ)
|1946
|Deceased, 02/29/2016
|Known ties to Maryland:
1970-1971: St. Ann Parish, Baltimore; 1971-1977: Associate Pastor, Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Baltimore; 1977-1995: Pastor, St. Patrick Parish, Baltimore; 1995-2003: Director, Project Rachel, Baltimore
Accusation description
Convicted twice in New Jersey for sexually assaulting two boys, and sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison; the prosecutor called him a “repetitive and compulsive” offender. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Barnes, Michael Lowell
|08/24/1945
|Deceased, 05/20/2017
|Known ties to Maryland:
1970-1974: Seminarian, St. Paul Parish, Ellicott City; 1974-1976: Deacon, then Priest, St Michael-Overlea, Baltimore; 1976-1982: Associate Pastor then Pastor, St Clare Parish and School, Essex; 1982-1983: Priest in residence/Associate/Education Leave, St. Thomas More; 1985-1986: St Pius X, Rodgers Forge, Towson; 1988: Chaplain, Johns Hopkins Hospital; 1988: Associate Pastor, St Mary, Cumberland; 2001-2009: Lay Employee, St. Raphael, Rockville
Accusation description
Accused of having inappropriate relationships with at least one teenage boy; was later convicted of one count of child abuse and required to register as a Maryland sex offender. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Bauernfeind, Thomas J.
|08/07/1938
|Deceased, 01/01/2003
|Known ties to Maryland:
1964-1968: Associate Pastor, St. Francis of Assisi, Baltimore; 1968: Associate Pastor, Holy Cross, Baltimore; 1968-1971: Assistant Chancellor, Catholic Center, Baltimore; 1971-1975: Vice Chancellor, Catholic Center, Baltimore; 1975-1978: Chancellor, Catholic Center, Baltimore; 1978-1979: Temporary Administrator, St. Mark Parish, Catonsville; 1979-1988: Pastor, St. Lawrence, Woodlawn; 1988-1991: Pastor, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Middle River; 1992-1995: Associate Pastor, St. Anthony of Padua, Baltimore; 1995-1996: Associate Pastor, Most Precious Blood, Baltimore; 1996-1998: Rector, St. Alphonso, Baltimore; 1998: Retired and in residence, Shrine of the Little Flower, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing two girls while Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Baltimore; see Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Bechtel, Vincent Wilbur "Bill"
|09/12/1919
|Deceased, 09/19/1994
|Known ties to Maryland:
1950-1963: Assistant, St. Agnes, Catonsville; 1957: Advocate of Metropolitan Tribunal; 1962-1969: Clergy Teaching Staff, St. Paul Latin High School, Baltimore; 1969-1973: Instructor, Cardinal Gibbons High School, Baltimore; 1973-1979: Administrator & Pastor, St. Lawrence Parish, Woodlawn; 1979-1989: Faculty, Mount St. Joseph High School, Baltimore (also taught classes at the Institute of Notre Dame, Mount St. Agnes College, and the Paulist Seminary)
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing multiple teenage boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Belschner, Ronald
|07/25/1939
|Leave of absence, never assigned a new parish, 1991
|Known ties to Maryland:
1965-1969: Associate Pastor, St. Mark’s, Catonsville; 1967-1969: Part-time Chaplain, Mount Saint Joseph School, Baltimore; 1969-1970: Associate Pastor, St. Gregory the Great, Baltimore; 1970-1976: Pastor, St. Gregory the Great, Baltimore; 1977-1980: Pastor, All Saints Church, Baltimore; 1981-1989: Pastor, St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor, Buckeystown; 1983-1985: Pastor, St. Ignatius, Urbana; 1989-1991: Pastor, St. Mary’s Church, Cumberland
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing multiple boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Monsignor
|Bevan, Thomas
|07/17/1936
|Laicized, 2016
|Known ties to Maryland:
1963-1974: Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Middle River and Teacher, Mount Carmel Parish High School, Essex; 1969: Chaplain Baltimore County Police and Fire Departments; 1974-1979: Associate Pastor, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Frederick, and Teacher, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg; 1976-1990: Director, Office of Clergy Education, Archdiocese of Baltimore; 1979-1990: Pastor, St. Mark, Fallston; 1991-1992: Temporary Administrator, St. Mary, Cumberland; 1992: Temporary Administrator, St. Patrick, Mount Savage; 1997-2009: Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland; 2006-2009: Vicar Forane for the Western Vicariate of the Archdiocese of Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing several boys; entered an Alford plea in 2010 to one count of child sexual abuse, sentenced 18 months’ home detention with five years’ probation. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Blackwell, Maurice J.
|02/27/1946
|Laicized, 2004
|Known ties to Maryland:
1973-1974: Deacon, St. Gregory the Great Parish, Baltimore; 1974-1979: Co-Pastor, St. Bernadine Parish, Baltimore; 1979-2003: Pastor, St. Edward Parish, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing several boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Bonacci, Louis (Jesuit)
|1942
|Placed on Archdiocese's "do not hire" list, 2011
|Known ties to Maryland:
1978-1982: Asst. Director of Campus Ministry, Loyola College, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing two children. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Bostwick, John (Diocese of Richmond, VA)
|06/20/1941
|Listed as credibly accused by Archdiocese in 2019, 2019
|Known ties to Maryland:
1972-1974: Pastor, Ascension Catholic Church, Halethorpe; 1974-1976: Pastor, Saint Rita Catholic Church, Dundalk; 1976-1985: Faculty, Mount Saint Mary College, Emmitsburg; Saint Catherine, Laboure, Harrisburg, PA (weekend, holidays, and summer service)
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing two children. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Reverend
|Bradley, H. Cornell (Jesuit)
|1938
|Removed from ministry, 2006
|Known ties to Maryland:
1979-1988: Maryland Province of the Society of Jesus Offices, Baltimore,Resided at Loyola University (1979-1981),Resided at Wheeler House (1982-1988); 1993: Residential psychiatric care, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of abusing at least three boys.See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Braun, William A. (Sulpician)
|01/04/1918
|Deceased, 10/08/1964
|Known ties to Maryland:
1942-1949: Curate, St. Dominic’s Church, Baltimore; 1949-1959: Teacher, St. Charles College, Catonsville
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing at least one boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Brett, Laurence (Diocese of Bridgeport, CT)
|03/01/1937
|Deceased, December 2010
|Known ties to Maryland:
1958 & 1959: Summer Employment, St. Gregory the Great, Baltimore; 1967-1973: Weekend work, St. Pius X, Baltimore; 1967: In residence, St. Jane de Chantel, Pasadena; 1969: Summer work, St. Patrick, Cumberland; 1969-1973: Chaplain in residence, Calvert Hall College, High School, Baltimore; 1971-1973: Teacher, Calvert Hall College, High School, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing or making advances towards at least 14 boys; admitted to one abuse accusation in 1964. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Brinkann, Frederick (Redemptorist)
|08/21/1949
|Listed as credibly accused by Archdiocese in 2002, 2002
|Known ties to Maryland:
1976-1978: St. Michael’s Church, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Brotzman, Stephen
|04/03/1968
|Deceased, 08/31/2005
|Known ties to Maryland:
1991-1992: Teacher, St. Clement School, Lansdowne; 1993-1999: Teacher, Our Lady Queen of Peace School, Baltimore; 1999-2004: Teacher, St. Louis Catholic School, Clarksville; 2004-2005: Teacher, Immaculate Heart of Mary School, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and sending her and another underage girl sexually inappropriate AIM messages and emails. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Brown, Wayland (Diocese of Savannah)
|1944
|Deceased, 06/08/2019
|Known ties to Maryland:
1973-1977: Seminarian Assistant, St. Rose of Lima Church, Gaithersburg; 1986: Treatment at St. Luke Institute in Maryland
Accusation description
Pleaded guilty in 2004 to child sexual abuse and battery and received a 15-year sentence with 5 years suspended, 5 years of probation, and was required to register as a sex offender. Pleaded guilty in 2019 in a separate case to nine charges, including six counts of child sexual abuse and received a 20 year prison sentence. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Bugge, Gerard (a.k.a. Gerard Serafin) (Redemptorists)
|06/04/1943
|Deceased, 11/20/2004
|Known ties to Maryland:
1972: St. James and St. John, Baltimore; 1974-1980: St. Mary Church, Annapolis; 1985-1986: St. Mary Church, Annapolis
Accusation description
Arrested in Baltimore County for DUI and having sexual contact with a 16-year-old; also accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Callahan, Robert C.
|04/09/1931
|Deceased, 11/22/2019
|Known ties to Maryland:
Pre-1957: Counselor at Camp St. Vincent, Employment at St. Vincent's Orphanage, and other orphanages; 1957-1962: Associate Pastor, St. Elizabeth’s Parish, Baltimore; 1962-1965: St. John Parish, Frederick; 1962-1965: St. Bernard Parish, Baltimore; 1965-1972: St. Rita Parish, Baltimore; 1972-1973: Auxiliary Chaplain, Fort Holabird; 1973-1975: Administrator, Christ the King, Edgemere; 1975-1978: Pastor, Christ the King, Edgemere; June 1978: Leave of Absence
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing an 11-year-old boy over a 7-year period from 1967 to 1974. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Carney, John
|05/19/1931
|Deceased, 10/30/2020
|Known ties to Maryland:
1963-1968: Assistant, Our Lady of Victory, Baltimore; 1970-1972: Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Victory, Baltimore; 1965: Teacher, Archbishop Keough High School, Baltimore; 1968-1969: Associate Pastor, St. Peter, Westernport; 1969-1970: Associate Pastor, St. Philip Neri, Linthicum; 1972-1982: Chaplain, Caton Nursing Home and Mt. Wilson State Hospital
Accusation description
Accused and admitted to sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl and of physically abusing a male student. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Monsignor
|Corbett, John J.
|08/15/1881
|Deceased, 03/12/1957
|Known ties to Maryland:
1909-1922: St. Brigid Church, Baltimore; 1943-1957: Pastor, St. Mary Star of the Sea, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing several underage girls. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Cox, Brian
|02/22/1939
|Laicized by the Vatican, 2003
|Known ties to Maryland:
1968-1973: St. Pius V Church, Baltimore; 1975-1978: Chaplain, Archbishop Keough High School, Baltimore; 1978-1989: Associate Pastor, St. John Church, Westminster; 1989-1995: Resided at Resurrection Farm; assisted at St. John and St. Peter, Libertytown
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing at least five boys; pleaded guilty in 2002 to sexual abuse charges and served time in prison in 2003. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Coyle, Charles (Jesuit)
|01/02/1932
|Deceased, 07/01/2015
|Known ties to Maryland:
1964-1965: Counselor, Catholic Charities, Baltimore, Director of the Mental Health Institute, Woodstock
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing at least three boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Cristancho, Fernando (Diocese of Istmina-Tadó, Colombia)
|07/15/1956
|Sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse, 05/11/2022
|Known ties to Maryland:
1999: Faculties granted by Baltimore Archdiocese; 1999-2002: Assistant Pastor then Pastor, St. Ignatius, Forest Hill; 2002: Faculties withdrawn by Baltimore Archdiocese
Accusation description
Lost custody of his two sons after a Maryland Department of Social Services investigation found he had abused them, and accused of sexually abusing a third boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Cullen, Robert (Jesuit)
|1926
|Deceased, 02/15/2005
|Known ties to Maryland:
1963-1982: Teacher, Loyola Blakefield High School, Baltimore; 1996-2002: Teacher, Loyola Blakefield High School, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing a young girl. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Davies, Joseph
|Unknown
|Deceased, 02/03/1992
|Known ties to Maryland:
1943-1963: Assistant Pastor, St. Katherine’s of Siena Parish, Baltimore; 1952-1963: Chaplain, Calvert Hall College, Baltimore; 1963-1990: St. Joseph’s Church, Hagerstown; 1963-1990: Chaplain, Maryland Correctional Institution, Hagerstown
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing at least eight boys. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Deakin, Richard (Capuchin)
|1955
|Dismissed from clerical state, 1993
|Known ties to Maryland:
1984-1987: Assistant Pastor, St. Martin’s Parish, Baltimore
Accusation description
Charged and convicted of second degree rape and sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Dean, Alfred (Josephite)
|01/27/1960
|Faculties removed, placed on administrative leave, 07/03/2002
|Known ties to Maryland:
1989: Fill-in Pastor, St. Veronica, Baltimore; 1998-1999: Associate Pastor, St. Veronica, Baltimore; 1999-2000: Temporary Administrator, St. Francis Xavier, Baltimore; 2000-2002: Pastor, St. Francis Xavier, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing teenage boys.See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Dimitroff, Donald (Christian Brothers)
|07/14/1953
|Faculty at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, 2010
|Known ties to Maryland:
1981-1983: Teacher at Bishop Walsh High School, Cumberland MD; 1990s: Teacher at St. Frances Academy, Baltimore; 1991-2002: Lived at Calvert Hall High School, Towson; 2002: Faculty at Loyola College, Baltimore; 2010: Faculty at University of Maryland Baltimore County
Accusation description
Admitted to sexually abusing a teenage boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Brother
|Dolan, Brother Fabian, Francis E. (Xaverian)
|Unknown
|Deceased, 08/08/1975
|Known ties to Maryland:
1941-1949: St. Mary’s Industrial School. Baltimore; 1950-1955: Mount St. Joseph High School, Baltimore; 1956-1958: Ryken High School, Leonardtown; 1959-1960: Xaverian College, Silver Spring
Accusation description
Accused of raping a teenage boy in the infirmary of St. Mary’s Industrial School, a Baltimore reform school. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Dowdy, James
|12/03/1943
|Employment separation, 04/14/1997
|Known ties to Maryland:
1972-1975: Associate Pastor, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Woodlawn; 1975-1980: Associate Pastor, St. Mark’s Parish, Catonsville; 1980-1989: Pastor, St. Jerome’s Parish, Baltimore; 1989-1990: Education Leave; 1990: St. Matthew’s Parish; 1990-1991: St. Patrick’s Parish, Havre de Grace; 1991-1992: Pastor, St. Elizabeth of Hungary, Baltimore; 1992: Church of the Annunciation; 1992-1993: Associate Pastor, St. Joseph’s Parish, Cockeysville
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing two boys; admitted to abusing two others and “hugging and kissing male high school students.” See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Duerr, Robert
|12/24/1921
|Deceased, 08/11/1982
|Known ties to Maryland:
1948-1957: Assistant, St. Rita, Dundalk; 1958-1980: Mount de Sales Academy, Catonsville; 1958-1980: Chaplain; 1970-1977: Vice Principal; 1977-1980: Principal; 1975-1980: Associate Pastor, St. Louis, Clarksville
Accusation description
Accused of abusing young children while at St. Rita’s. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Duggan, John
|1/21/1927
|Deceased, 1/10/2004
|Known ties to Maryland:
1967-1968: Patient at Sheppard Pratt Hospital, Baltimore; 1968-1970: Teacher, Loyola Blakefield School, Baltimore;
Accusation description
Accused of abusing two teenage boys and “inappropriate behavior.’ See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Duke, Frederick
|12/9/1914
|Deceased, 2/17/1992
|Known ties to Maryland:
1942-1961: Shrine of the Little Flower, Baltimore; 1961-1967: St. Mary’s, Lonaconing; 1967-1971: St. John the Evangelist, Frederick; 1971-1978: St. Mark Parish, Catonsville; 1978-1979: St. Bernard Parish; 1979-1987: Our Lady of Sorrows, Owensville
Accusation description
Admitted to abusing 26 children between 1949 and 1961. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Emala, Walter
|6/14/1925
|Deceased, 2/20/2008
|Known ties to Maryland:
1968-1972: Part-time Service, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Middle River; 1972-1975: Temporary Associate Pastor, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Middle,River; 1975: Faculties Removed by Archdiocese of Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of or suspected of abusing teenage boys while a priest in Tennessee, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Ernst, Francis
|3/11/1927
|Deceased, 4/17/2004
|Known ties to Maryland:
1971-1974: Associate Pastor, St. Jane Frances de Canthal, Riviera Beach; 1974-1976: Minister, Loyola College, Baltimore; 1974-1976: Weekend staff, Most Precious Blood, Baltimore; 1976-1993: Our Lady of Victory, Arbutus; 1996-1998: Associate Pastor, St. Ignatius, Baltimore; 1998-2004: Associate Pastor, St. Augustine, Elkridge; St. Mark’s, Catonsville; and St. Clement’s, Lansdowne
Accusation description
Accused of raping a child over several years. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Esposito, Luigi
|8/23/1940
|Deceased, 1/28/2021
|Known ties to Maryland:
1964-2018: Our Lady of Pompei, Baltimore; Associate Pastor (1964-1984); Pastor (1984-2018); Teacher/Coach/Athletic Director at the high school (1964-1987)
Accusation description
Accused of molesting two teenage girls. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Evans, Terence
|unknown
|Deceased, 1984
|Known ties to Maryland:
1958-1973: Pastor, St. Margaret, Bel Air
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Ewanowski, Alfred
|3/261939
|Deceased, 1990
|Known ties to Maryland:
1968-1976: Teacher, Archbishop Curley High School
Accusation description
Accused of abusing two boys while a teacher at Archbishop Curley High School in Baltimore. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Farabaugh, Kenneth
|6/19/1937
|Deceased, 2000
|Known ties to Maryland:
1963-1964: Immaculate Heart of Mary; 1964-1967: St. Bernardine; 1967: St. Peter, Westernport; 1967-1969: St. Paul Latin High School; 1969-1980: Cardinal Gibbons High School; 1980-1992: Religion Teacher, John Carroll High School; 1992-2000: Associate Pastor, then Pastor, St. Ignatius, Hickory
Accusation description
Accused of sexually abusing four children and making sexual advances towards another child. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Father
|Figlewski, Alphonsus
|unknown
|Deceased, 1948
|Known ties to Maryland:
1924-1939: St. Stanislaus, Fells Point, Baltimore
Accusation description
Accused of abusing a boy in the 1930s. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.
|Deacon
|Firlie, Joseph
|11/20/1941
|Deceased, 2000
|Known ties to Maryland:
1980s-1990s: Deacon, St. Peter and Paul School, Cumberland
Accusation description
Accused of abusing at least one boy and making advances toward others. See Maryland Attorney General’s report for more details.