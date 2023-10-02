test-layout

Advertisement
The evolution of Orioles’ hat logos since the team’s 1954 debut

Clinched playoffs

World Series win

.700

.600

.500

.400

.300

.200

.100

.000

The Lead-Off Bird,

1954-1962

Orange letter B,

1963

The Chirping Bird,

1964-1965

The Cartoon bird,

1966-1988

The Ornithologically Correct Bird,

1989-1997

The Lifelike Bird,

1998

The Lifelike Bird,

1999-2008

The Traditional Bird,

2009-2011

The “New” Cartoon Bird,

2012-present

Sources: Major League Baseball, The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, Sportslogos.net

