test-layout

The evolution of Orioles’ hat logos since the team’s 1954 debut
Clinched playoffs
World Series win
.700
.600
.500
.400
.300
.200
.100
.000
The Lead-Off Bird,
1954-1962
Orange letter B,
1963
The Chirping Bird,
1964-1965
The Cartoon bird,
1966-1988
The Ornithologically Correct Bird,
1989-1997
The Lifelike Bird,
1998
The Lifelike Bird,
1999-2008
The Traditional Bird,
2009-2011
The “New” Cartoon Bird,
2012-present
Sources: Major League Baseball, The Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, Sportslogos.net
